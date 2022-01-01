New Years Day Bowl Games, Open Thread and Potential Steelers 2022 Prospects

Happy New Year BTSC, hope the hangovers are at a minimum and everyone is safe and sound.

Well, the National Championship game is set and to no surprise Alabama is once again a participant. I didn’t expect Cincinnati to win the game but one has to wonder, what could have happened if a ball or three would have been caught. Props to the Bama offensive line and Brian Robinson for the work put into a dominating run game. Everyone knows the Black and Gold needs improvement in that area.

In the second game I did expect a closer contest but Stetson Bennett played one heck of a game. Bennett completed 20 of 30 passes for 313 yards, and also moved the chains with some timely runs. It was more than just Bennett, although the first half precision made it easy for the Georgia defense to fly around hunting the football.

So basically it’s the SEC Championship being played all over again, but hopefully a tighter contest. Once again the SEC will show their dominance over the rest of college football, no matter the winner. Since 2006 the SEC has won 11 National Championships, soon to be 12. The Crimson Tide have won 6 of those 11, talk about dominance.

Side Note: I apologize for not catching some of the opt outs but I was pressed for time (as always) and didn’t do a thorough research for yesterday’s games. So today I will try and post all of the notable opt-outs.

Outback Bowl

Penn State vs Arkansas #21 Noon ESPN2

Penn State Opt Outs

Jahan Dotson WR

Brandon Smith ILB

Armold Ebiketie EDGE

Jaquan Brisker SAF

Ellis Brooks LB

Arkansas Opt Outs

Treylon Burks WR

Tre Williams EDGE

Citrus Bowl

Iowa #15 vs Kentucky #22 1pm ABC

Iowa Opt Out

Tyler Goodson RB

The good news in this game is there are minimal opt outs, only Tyler Goodson RB from Iowa will miss the game. So all eyes should be on the Iowa Center, Tyler Linderbaum #65. With the issues along the front line for Pittsburgh and more notably Kendrick Green.

Kentucky also has a pair of tackles that present options. Darian Kinnard #70 has had a very solid season at Right Tackle for the Wildcats. Dare Rosenthal #51 is a LSU transfer that mans the Left Tackle spot.

Also keep an eye on Wan’dale Robinson #1 who is a do all receiver.

Notre Dame #5 vs Oklahoma State #9 1pm ESPN

Kyle Hamilton SAF and Kyren Williams RB will not be playing for the Irish

Notre Dame

Isaiah Foskey #7 EDGE 6’5” 260lbs - Has yet to decide on his upcoming future. Coming out of nowhere it seems but has put his name into day two consideration on some draft boards. Offers up speed to power with decent burst and the length and strength to clear himself once on target. Shown some ability to play in space and has the motor that won’t disappoint. If he stays in school he will be a Top 10 pick in 2023

Ohio State #6 vs Utah #11 5pm ESPN

Ohio State Opt Outs

Chris Olave WR

Garrett Wilson WR

Nicolas Petit-Frere LT

Haskell Garrett IDL

Thayer Munford #75 LG is someone to keep an eye on, with NPF opting out Munford could slide back to his 2020 position for this game. Also of note Treyvon Henderson is outstanding freshman running back, keep an eye out for him in terms of the future.

Utah

The Utes are expected to have everyone playing. Keep an eye out for Devin Lloyd #0 ILB for Utah in this one. He is a game wrecker all by himself. I’ll just post this here on Lloyd

46 career games with 31 starts.

Ranks fourth in Utah history with 43 career TFLs, needing one to tie Hunter Dimick (44 from 2013-16) for third.

Currently the only Power Five player this season with 15 tackles for loss AND multiple interceptions.

Only active Pac-12 player with three career interception return TDs.

Second in the Pac-12 with 106 tackles, and third in the league with 8.2 per game.

No. 2 nationally with 22 TFLs this season, and boasts at least one TFL in 18 of the last 21 games.

8.0 sacks leads Pac-12 linebackers, and is second overall to teammate Mika Tafua (9.5)

Ole Miss #8 vs Baylor #7 8:45 ESPN

Ole Miss

Still in the market for a future QB, keep an eye on Matt Coral. The Ole Miss Quarterback was quoted as saying “that’s not me” when asked if he would opt out to prepare for the up coming draft. Let me first say that I understand why some prospects are opting out but it is refreshing to know the young man will finish what he started and will take the field of battle one last time before he hear his name called on Thursday night.

Baylor

Jalen Pitre #8 offers up an intriguing skill set at the slot/overhang/spur or whatever Baylor calls that position. All jokes aside this guy is about business. We have not replaced what Mike Hilton brought to the Steeler defense.

Let us know what prospect(s) you would like to see in the Black and Gold. As always stay safe and Go Steelers!