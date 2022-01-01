Steelers make roster moves ahead of Saturday’s final practice of Week 17

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced they have restored one player to the active roster from the Reserve/COVID-19 List in defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs. The Steelers have also restored safety Karl Joseph to the practice squad from the Covid List and have signed linebacker Tegray Scales to the active roster.

Isaiah Buggs has appeared in 10 games for the Steelers in 2021 and started six. With 17 tackles and a pass defensed, Buggs was demoted all the way to the inactive list in Week 12 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Between injury and being on the Covid List, Buggs has not played in a game since before Thanksgiving.

With Buggs coming off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, there are still six members of the Steelers on the list at this time in Zach Banner, Devon Bush, Arthur Maulet, Anthony McFarland Jr., Joe Schobert, and Chris Wormley.

The Steelers have signed linebacker Tegray Scales to the 53-man roster off of the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad. Scales was with the Steelers in training camp of 2019 before heading to the XFL in the 2020 offseason. Coming back to the Steelers on the practice squad in November of 2020, Scales spent four games on the active roster for the Steelers where he saw a total of three defensive snaps and 37 snaps on special teams. Released by the Steelers in mid August of 2021, Scales spent a short time with a Cleveland Browns in training camp but did not make the team. Scales was signed to the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad in December ahead of Week 16.

With linebackers Devin Bush and Joe Schobert on the Reserve/COVID-19 List and linebacker Buddy Johnson not practicing the first two days of the week with a foot injury, the Steelers were down to only three available inside linebackers.

The Steelers also added safety Karl Joseph back to the practice squad from the Covid List. With the return of Joseph, four players are still on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List in defensive tackle Daniel Archibong and wide receivers Anthony Miller, Steven Simms, and Tyler Vaughns.

