Steelers Injury Report: 1 player ruled out, 2 more questionable for Monday night

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing their most pivotal game of the 2021 season as they play their last scheduled game of the season at Heinz Field. As the Steelers take the practice field for the final time this week to prepare for Monday’s game against the Cleveland Browns, one new name was on the injury list. In the final injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, there were two players who did not practice, two who were full participants, and two who were limited.

As a reminder, players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List do not appear on the injury report. For this reason, Zach Banner, Devin Bush, Arthur Maulet, Anthony McFarland Jr, Chris Wormley, and Joe Schobert will not appear on the injury report until they return, which could be at any time for some players. Additionally, players designated to return from the Reserve/Injured List such as Kevin Dotson will not appear on the injury report either.

As expected, Ben Roethlisberger is still on the injury report. This week Roethlisberger is once again listed with a pectoral/right shoulder injury. As for practice on Thursday, Roethlisberger did not participate as Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stated on Tuesday that Thursday’s practice would be treated much like the typical Wednesday. On Friday and Saturday, Roethlisberger was a full participant and has no injury designation for Monday.

Missing the Steelers game in Kansas City was rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth due to a concussion. All week Freiermuth with a full participant and has no injury status for Monday and will return to the Steelers lineup.

Rookie linebacker Buddy Johnson is the only player who has been ruled out for Monday with a foot injury. Johnson was unable to practice all week and will miss his third-straight game due to his foot injury. Johnson being out leaves the Steelers with limited options at inside linebackers as starters Devin Bush and Joe Schobert are both currently on the Reserve/COVID-19 List.

The final player who had been previously ruled out last Sunday was rookie punter Pressley Harvin III as his father passed away on Saturday. Harvin did not practice at all this week with the designation of Not Injury Related- Personal and is listed as questionable for Monday’s game. One change to the report was the designation of ‘illness’ was added for Harvin on Saturday. The Steelers still have punter Corliss Waitman on the roster to fill in for Harvin if he is unable to re-join the team.

Two players who missed time during last Sunday’s game were offensive linemen Trai Turner with a knee and Kendrick Green with a calf. On Thursday and Friday, Turner did not even land on the injured report at all but was a new addition on Saturday as he was limited with a knee injury. Despite missing some practice time, Turner has no injury designation for Monday. As for Kendrick Greene, he was unable to practice due to his calf injury on Thursday or Friday. On Saturday, Green was able to practice in a limited capacity and is listed as questionable for Monday’s game.

As for the Browns’ injury report, it can be seen below courtesy of Steelers.com.

Cleveland Browns Participation/Injury Report, Week 17 Game Status CB Troy Hill (Knee) - Out S Ronnie Harrison, Jr. (Ankle) - Out S John Johnson III (Hamstring) - Out RB Kareem Hunt (Ankle) - Questionable DT Malik Jackson (Knee) - Questionable Saturday, January 1 CB Troy Hill (Knee) - DNP RB Kareem Hunt (Ankle) - Limited DT Malik Jackson (Knee) - Limited S John Johnson III (Hamstring) - DNP LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Illness) - Full DE Myles Garrett (Groin) - Limited CB Greg Newsome, II (Concussion) - Full C JC Tretter (Knee) - Limited S Ronnie Harrison, Jr. (Ankle) - Limited FB Andy Janovich (Shoulder) - Full WR Jarvis Landry (Knee) - Full QB Baker Mayfield (Left Shoulder) - Full LB Sione Takitaki (Shoulder) - Full LB Mack Wilson (NIR-Personal) - DNP

