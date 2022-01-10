Steelers Podcast: Winners and Losers from Steelers vs. Ravens in Week 18

When the Steelers and Ravens play, it’s always a five-star matchup. Throw in the fact that both team’s are battling for their playoff lives, it’s sure to be epic. The Steelers needed 2-14 Jacksonville to pull off the seemingly impossible by beating the Indianapolis Colts. They did just that. Then our “Heroes in Hypocycloids” needed the win and they got that. The only other prerequisite was for Vegas and the LAC to not kiss their sisters. Well the Chargers’ sis wasn’t having any of that as the Raiders prevailed. Of course, there’s always winners and losers in every game. Who were they after this ugly but beautiful win. This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC senior editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

You can listen to the show in the player below.