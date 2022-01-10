Post-Game Sound: Hear from Steelers coaches and players after the win over the Ravens

The Pittsburgh Steelers were winners for the ninth time this regular season with their win over the Baltimore Ravens Sunday.

After the game, there was plenty of video/audio to take in from the locker room and down at field level. Here at BTSC we try to gather as much information as possible for those fans who might not be on social media and see this on a weekly basis.

Therefore, in the post-game sound article you will hear from head coach Mike Tomlin, and a myriad of other players as the Steelers official Twitter account goes around the room to hear from all who participated on Sunday.

Enjoy the content and be sure to stay with BTSC for all things black-and-gold as they prepare for the next game of the regular season. The next game on the docket will be in the Wild Card round of the AFC Playoffs, but first, the post-game sound:

Mike Tomlin Post-Game Press Conference

Coach Tomlin on the win over the Ravens: pic.twitter.com/p2vTzEXNRr — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 9, 2022

Ben Roethlisberger Post-Game Press Conference

Ben Roethlisberger on the win over the Ravens: pic.twitter.com/QBiTfaloDQ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 9, 2022

T.J. Watt Post-Game Press Conference

T.J. Watt on the win over Baltimore: pic.twitter.com/ZqJC8yN9cQ — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) January 9, 2022

Cam Heyward Post-Game Press Conference

Cameron Heyward talks about the win over Baltimore, T.J. Watt and more: pic.twitter.com/Ypr0SBpym1 — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) January 9, 2022

Chris Boswell Post-Game Press Conference