Steelers Post-Game Podcast: The Steelers accept the miracle and beat Baltimore 16-13

The Steelers needed to take care of business and pray for a miracle from Jacksonville on Sunday to punch their ticket to the playoffs. It looked like the black and gold were going to waste the miracle of Jacksonville knocking of the Colts. In the end, the Steelers defeated the Ravens in OT to go to the playoffs. With Bryan Anthony Davis on assignment, BTSC’s Jeff Hartman and Dave Schofield recap all of the action of the Steelers vs. Ravens in Week 18.

