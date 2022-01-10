Steelers players take to social media to talk about their win over the Ravens in Week 18

The Pittsburgh Steelers have won their ninth game of the regular season! After their win moves their record to 9-7-1 for the 2021 regular season after beating the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 18
Following the Steelers’ win, players took to social media to celebrate the big win over the AFC North rival.
Take a look at what was said on different platforms following the game! I also added some interesting video which I felt fans might enjoy.
(Editor’s Note: This article may be updated as more players take to social media to talk about the team’s victory.)
Hey #Browns and #RavensFlock . @steelers pic.twitter.com/uY5MV7iEJA— Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) January 9, 2022
A man who knows ball. Much appreciated https://t.co/kufUBcGKGw— Minkah Fitzpatrick (@minkfitz_21) January 9, 2022
Proud of y’all @Jaguars Way to fight to the end! Next…Sign Bill O’Brien! #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/UAxrXQk3i8— Ramon Foster (@RamonFoster) January 9, 2022
Called in a few favors today. What’s up @JoshAllen41_!#DUUUUVAL— Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) January 9, 2022
OT Durtty ‼️ #SteelersNation pic.twitter.com/BYYU0aoUEe— RayRay McCloud III (@RMIII_34) January 9, 2022
Coach T is super Lit! Gotta love it https://t.co/0LrpJ8WBYu— Tre Norwood (@trenorwood_3) January 9, 2022
aye Yessuh coach https://t.co/Ajen7DQ3qo— Najee Harris (@ohthatsNajee22) January 9, 2022
LET’S GO!! #HereWeGo— JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 9, 2022
NFL ALL-TIME SACK LEADER‼️ #ProudOlderBrother pic.twitter.com/o8SCoRdmkv— Derek Watt (@DerekWatt34) January 9, 2022
Ya heard me! https://t.co/8WlZjyfKHL— Trai Turner (@trai_turner) January 9, 2022
PLAYOFFS w/ a “‼️” on it . pic.twitter.com/RcfZ10zNFY— RayRay McCloud III (@RMIII_34) January 9, 2022
DUB‼️ pic.twitter.com/ttyhbeBhlx— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 9, 2022
Steelers defeat the Ravens, 16-13, Sunday in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/LOJHsJaozb— Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) January 9, 2022
January 9, 2022
Huge team win for @steelers!!— Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) January 9, 2022
I called it a win when we past the 45-50 boz always got our back— ❤️ 6IG 9ASTY❤️ (@kdd7696) January 9, 2022
Don’t rule us out, Winners never quit #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/OliEJIcAbi— John Leglue (@theJohnLeglue) January 9, 2022
#HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/wJKFCOzfjp— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 9, 2022
THAT was one for the ages! Congrats @_BigBen7‼️#RiseUpRedHawks pic.twitter.com/n8fz2ns9XR— Miami Athletics (@MiamiRedHawks) January 9, 2022
Vintage 7‼️#HereWeGo https://t.co/iGxHl3wNTc pic.twitter.com/jdAKhCu2HH— Nate Washington (@nwash85) January 9, 2022
Loading comments...