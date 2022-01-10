 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Steelers players take to social media to talk about their win over the Ravens in Week 18

Members of the Pittsburgh Steelers take to social media after their win over the Ravens in Week 18.

By Jeff.Hartman
/ new
Pittsburgh Steelers v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers have won their ninth game of the regular season! After their win moves their record to 9-7-1 for the 2021 regular season after beating the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 18

Following the Steelers’ win, players took to social media to celebrate the big win over the AFC North rival.

Take a look at what was said on different platforms following the game! I also added some interesting video which I felt fans might enjoy.

(Editor’s Note: This article may be updated as more players take to social media to talk about the team’s victory.)

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...