Steelers players take to social media to talk about their win over the Ravens in Week 18

The Pittsburgh Steelers have won their ninth game of the regular season! After their win moves their record to 9-7-1 for the 2021 regular season after beating the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 18

Following the Steelers’ win, players took to social media to celebrate the big win over the AFC North rival.

Take a look at what was said on different platforms following the game! I also added some interesting video which I felt fans might enjoy.

(Editor’s Note: This article may be updated as more players take to social media to talk about the team’s victory.)

A man who knows ball. Much appreciated https://t.co/kufUBcGKGw — Minkah Fitzpatrick (@minkfitz_21) January 9, 2022

Called in a few favors today. What’s up @JoshAllen41_!#DUUUUVAL — Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) January 9, 2022

Coach T is super Lit! Gotta love it https://t.co/0LrpJ8WBYu — Tre Norwood (@trenorwood_3) January 9, 2022

aye Yessuh coach https://t.co/Ajen7DQ3qo — Najee Harris (@ohthatsNajee22) January 9, 2022

PLAYOFFS w/ a “‼️” on it . pic.twitter.com/RcfZ10zNFY — RayRay McCloud III (@RMIII_34) January 9, 2022

Steelers defeat the Ravens, 16-13, Sunday in Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/LOJHsJaozb — Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) January 9, 2022

Huge team win for @steelers!! — Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) January 9, 2022