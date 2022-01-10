As unlikely as it seemed going into Week 18 of the 2021 NFL regular season, the Pittsburgh Steelers have officially qualified for the playoffs. By defeating the Baltimore Ravens 16–13 in overtime and the Indianapolis Colts falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars 26–11, the only thing that the Pittsburgh Steelers needed was for the Sunday night matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders to not end in a tie. With the Raiders coming through with the victory in overtime, the Pittsburgh Steelers are officially the seventh seed in the AFC and will travel to Kansas City to face the second-seeded Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

During halftime of the Sunday night matchup, the NFL announced the schedule for Wild Card Weekend with the home teams all set and the only unknowns being the visiting teams in the AFC. Once the game concluded, it was known that the Pittsburgh Steelers would be traveling to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night at 8:15 PM.

Even though the Steelers will be the underdogs once again to go into Kansas City and beat the Chiefs, qualifying for the playoffs will give Ben Roethlisberger an additional NFL game and postseason experience to the Steelers young players. But as we know, especially evidenced by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, any NFL team can defeat another on any given day.

Stay tuned to Behind The Steel Curtain as the Pittsburgh Steelers extend their 2021 season and prepare for the playoffs to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night.