NFL Wild Card Betting Preview: Steelers currently 12.5-point underdogs against the Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers did something few believed they could do going into the final week of the 2021 NFL regular season. With a win over the Baltimore Ravens, a loss by the Indianapolis Colts to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and no tie in the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders, the Steelers are now set to face the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card Round of the 2021 postseason.

When it comes to the betting lines for Sunday’s game, the following information is the current consensus spread and over/under for the Steelers this week as reported by DraftKings Sportsbook.

Game Info: Wild Card Round

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022 at 8:15 PM

Betting line: +12.5

Over/under: 46.5

Last Regular Season Meeting: Steelers (L) 36-10 vs Chiefs

Win streak: 2 games KAN

Last 3 Meetings: PIT 1 - 2 KAN

Last 10 Meetings: PIT 6 - 4 KAN

The opening line for the matchup between these two teams in the regular season was at +8.5 after the schedule was announced in May. With the Chiefs defeating the Steelers by 26 points in Week 16, the line being 13 points is intriguing to see if it holds.

Being the underdog on Sunday, the Steelers have a current moneyline of +475 to win the game straight up, which is the equivalent of 19/4 odds. So a $20 bet placed on the Steelers over the Chiefs would have a payout of $115 ($95 plus the original $20 bet). The Chiefs have a current moneyline of -675, or 4/27 odds. Therefore the same $20 bet placed on Kansas City to win straight up would have a payout of $22.96 ($2.96 plus the original $20 bet).

The Steelers are 5-3 against the spread in their last 8 games and are 3-2 against the spread in their last 5 games against the Chiefs. The Steelers also have gone UNDER in 4 of their last 6 games and have gone UNDER in 4 of their last 5 games in Kansas City.

If looking at the futures bets at DraftKings.com, the Steelers odds to win the Super Bowl are at 90/1 after Week 18. The Steelers odds to win the AFC Championship are 35/1 odds.