Georgia vs. Alabama: NCAA National Championship Open Thread

Welcome to the National Championship Open Thread

Are we going to get a repeat of the SEC Championship game? Where Alabama once again flexed their Crimson Muscle and basically ran rough shot over the nations #1 defense. Can Stetson Bennett replicate his game from the Semi Final game against the Michigan Wolverines?

All I know is watching the Steelers on offense, I can’t hep but wonder what a guy like Jameson Williams could do. His game against the Bearcats showed a young man evolving into a multi faceted weapon. Who went from the deep threat big play guy to a reliable possession type of receiver. Pretty scary from a defensive standpoint and may put him into the Ja’Marr Chase category.

One can dream?

Instead I will be watching the guys in the trenches on both sides of the ball because there are needs. There is a possible match up with Jamaree Salyer #69 , who plays Left Tackle for UGA and Will Anderson, Edge Rusher from Bama. Anderson is not draft eligible but could line up at times across from Salyer. Some see Salyer moving inside to guard at the next level but either way he will get a solid test.

In the Semi Finals against Cincinnati, the Crimson Tide ran all over the Bearcat interior. It will be interesting to see what Saban has instore for the talented Bulldog front seven. As most know Georgia has one of the best IDL in this years draft in Jordan Davis #99.

Let us know who you are watching and as always stay safe and Go Steelers