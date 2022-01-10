The Steelers continue to tweak their 2021 practice squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to make moves in regards to their 16-man practice squad. After qualifying for the postseason, the Steelers undid a move made on Saturday where they have signed wide receiver Tyler Vaughns back to the practice squad and released kicker Sam Sloman.

Wide receiver Tyler Vaughns was a 2021 undrafted free agent who signed with the Indianapolis Colts following the NFL draft. Playing collegiately for USC, Vaughns appeared in all three of the Colts preseason games where he played 51 snaps and had six receptions on seven targets for 58 yards. Vaughns spent the entire season on the Steelers practice squad, other than a stent on the Practice Squad/COVID-19 List, up until the day before the Steelers Week 18 matchup in Baltimore.

Sam Sloman was a 2020 draft pick for the Los Angeles Rams. After seven games, Sloman was waived in mid October and landed with the Tennessee Titans practice squad. Sloman was used in one game for Tennessee in 2020 before being released in the offseason. Sloman sent spent part of training camp with the Steelers and has been on and off the practice squad throughout the season. This is the second time in the month of January Sloman has been released by the Steelers.

