Steelers Podcast: Steelers work overtime to punch the victory clock in Baltimore

In the latest episode of “Steelers Hangover” show, Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White look at the week that was and the Steelers going forward.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
It took high drama and Overtime for the Steelers to make it out of Baltimore with a victory in Week 18. That’s the discussion as so much had to happen for the Steelers to make the postseason. In this show, Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White break down all things Steelers! Join the veteran trio as they analyze all things black-and-gold.

Check out the rundown of the show

  • News and Notes
  • The Steelers improbable path that led to the playoffs

and MUCH MORE!

If you missed the live show, be sure to check out all episodes on the following platforms:

If you’re old-school and just want the audio, you can listen to it in the player below.

