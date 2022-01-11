It took high drama and Overtime for the Steelers to make it out of Baltimore with a victory in Week 18. That’s the discussion as so much had to happen for the Steelers to make the postseason. In this show, Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White break down all things Steelers! Join the veteran trio as they analyze all things black-and-gold.

Check out the rundown of the show

News and Notes

The Steelers improbable path that led to the playoffs

and MUCH MORE!

If you missed the live show, be sure to check out all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

If you’re old-school and just want the audio, you can listen to it in the player below.