Steelers Podcast: Do the Steelers even have a chance in the playoffs?

Join BTSC’s newest podcast, From the Steelers Cutting Room Floor for weekly study of team and individual play.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
The impossible happened all day long for the Steelers in Week 18 to get the black and gold in the playoffs. But do the Steelers even have a chance against the Chiefs or anybody else in the playoffs? Welcome to From the Steelers Cutting Room﻿ Floor. Join BTSC’s Geoffrey Benedict for weekly player analysis as it pertains to the Men of Steel.

  • Do the Steelers even have a chance in the playoffs?
