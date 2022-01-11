Steelers Podcast: Do the Steelers even have a chance in the playoffs?

The impossible happened all day long for the Steelers in Week 18 to get the black and gold in the playoffs. But do the Steelers even have a chance against the Chiefs or anybody else in the playoffs? Welcome to From the Steelers Cutting Room Floor. Join BTSC’s Geoffrey Benedict for weekly player analysis as it pertains to the Men of Steel.
- Do the Steelers even have a chance in the playoffs?
- and MUCH MORE!
Geoffrey walks you through everything you need to know regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Check out all episodes on the following platforms:
Apple Users: CLICK HERE
Spotify: CLICK HERE
Google Play: CLICK HERE
You can listen to the show in the player below.
Loading comments...