The Steelers are “Just In” the AFC Playoffs, and the latest BTSC design is all about it

The 2021 regular season is over, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for an improbable run to the AFC Playoffs.

After beating the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18, and getting help along the way, the Steelers are headed to the postseason! Fans are excited, and rightfully so, about a playoff berth, so why not get some new gear to show off your Steelers pride?! Of course, this could be the perfect gift for the Steelers fan in your life!

The new design is simple, and is officially licensed by the NFLPA.

It reads: JUST IN BABY

The image is simple, yet clearly stated.

Check out the design below:

By now, you might be wondering how to order yours? Just click the link below, and get yours today!!

There are more designs than just the ‘JUST IN BABY’ design, check out some of those designs below. If you like those designs, you can get to the BTSC BreakingT store HERE.

Did you know we have a BTSC Apparel store? You can get this design, and many others including the classing BTSC design shirt, in the link below!