Steelers have requested a review of T.J. Watt’s first half forced fumble to be called a sack

The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 in overtime, and after a crazy Sunday Night Football game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers, have punched their tickets to the AFC Playoffs.

But that doesn’t mean the game Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium isn’t worth a little review.

No, I’m not talking about a film study, but for individual accolades.

In the first half of the game, a botched snap found its way to Tyler Huntley, who corralled the ball before being hit by T.J. Watt. Watt forced a fumble which was eventually recovered by Henry Mondeaux.

The initial reaction of the play, from both players and fans, was how Watt tied Michael Strahan’s all-time single-season sack record. However, shortly after the play fans found out the ruling wasn’t a sack, but a forced fumble. Watt told reporters after the game he found out of the ruling sometime in the second half.

Take a look at the play for yourself:

This was clearly a passing play… TJ Watt should be credited for a sack pic.twitter.com/GvATYWyjMO — Michael Beck (@MichaelBeck56) January 10, 2022

Watt ended up getting a sack on Huntley to officially tie Strahan, but the story doesn’t end there. Plenty have debated whether the above play should have counted as a sack, or not. Some call it an aborted play, while others feel Huntley had possession of the ball, and was tackled behind the line of scrimmage before fumbling.

Either way, the Steelers are doing all they can to help Watt by requesting the league to take another look at the play. This per Darren Rovell:

The Steelers have confirmed they have asked the league to take a look at the Ravens aborted play that didn’t result in a TJ Watt sack for statistical review. A conclusion is expected mid week https://t.co/2Y71e8xaF6 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 10, 2022

Whether the league will deem it to be a sack, which seems highly unlikely, has yet to be determined; however, if they do overturn the ruling Watt would be the NFL sack leader for a single-season by himself.

Watt would be the NFL sack leader for a single-season by himself as they prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Wild Card round of the AFC Playoffs.