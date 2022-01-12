Steelers Podcast: Breathe in the Steelers 2021 season while it lasts

The current Steelers season is remarkably going on after a 1-3 start and going into Week 18 with less than a 10% chance to make the postseason. Breathe in the Steelers 2021 season while it lasts. It could end this weekend or stranger things can happen. This will be just one of the subjects that will be discussed in the latest installment of the BTSC family of podcasts, The Scho Bro Show.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the black and gold. On this show, Dave and Big Bro Scho break down all things Steelers, still talk stats, and also answer questions from fans!

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

Breathe in the Steelers 2021 season while it lasts

Dave and Rich walk you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

