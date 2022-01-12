With the Steelers going to Kansas City this weekend for a Wild Card matchup, it’s only fitting to go back in time and rebroadcast a Retro Show in which the Steelers were in a similar situation.

The 1989 Steelers started out the season in a terrible way. They lost to the Browns and Bengals by a combined score of 92-10 to open the season. But Chuck Noll’s team rebounded to finish at 9-7 and squeak into the playoffs only to have to face their arch-nemesis, Houston, in the Wild Card. Many thought the Steelers would easily go 0-3 against the Oilers for the year, but the Men of Steel had other plans. The Steelers visit to the Astrodome to closed-out the 1980s. December 31st of that year is the main topic that will be discussed on the a special rebroadcast of the Retro Show. Join BTSC’s veteran duo of Tony Defeo and Bryan Anthony Davis as they set adrift on memory bliss in the year that brought as a George Bush inauguration, Andrew “Dice” Clay, Field of Dreams and the Steelers near the doorstep of the Super Bowl.