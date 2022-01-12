Steelers Injury Report: Najee Harris unable to practice on Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into the 2021 postseason! As the Steelers take the practice field for their first time of the week to prepare for Sunday night’s Wild Card matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, only four names were on the injury list. In the first injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, there were two players who were limited, one player who was a full participant, and one who did not practice.

As a reminder, players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List do not appear on the injury report. For this reason, James Washington will not appear on the injury report until he returns. Additionally, players designated to return from the Reserve/Injured List such as Kevin Dotson will not appear on the injury report either.

As expected, Ben Roethlisberger is still on the injury report and is once again listed with a pectoral/right shoulder injury. As for practice on Wednesday, Roethlisberger did not take the day off but instead was a limited participant as the team prepares for the playoffs.

There was only one player who missed the Steelers Week 17 due to injury. Rookie left tackle Dan Moore Jr. was doubtful going into the game before being inactive. On Wednesday, Moore what is a full participant and is on his way back into the Steelers lineup for the playoffs.

Rookie running back Najee Harris left the game after the Steelers first drive with an elbow injury and did not return until the fourth quarter. On Wednesday, Harris was unable to practice and was the only player who did not participate at all for the Steelers. On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin at his press conference did say Harris would be held out of action early in the week but is hopeful he can return for Sunday night’s game.

The final player on the injury list is Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet who left Sunday’s game with a concussion. With Maulet being able to participate in a limited fashion, he has the opportunity to clear the NFL concussion protocol in time for Sunday’s game if he continues to progress in the right direction

As for the Chiefs’ injury report, it can be seen below when available.