Steelers Podcast: Is the Wild Card bullseye more on the offense or the defense?

We are all aware that the Steelers were crushed 36-10 the day after Christmas by the Kansas City Chiefs. The Steelers looked putrid on offense and horrendous on defense in that game. Which unit needs to step up more for the Steelers to pull of a “miracle” and advance past the Chiefs in their stadium? Thank goodness for the Stat Geek to break it all “dahn”. This is just one of the topics that will be discussed on the Thursday episode of the AM slate of the BTSC family of podcasts. Join Co-Editor Dave Schofield as he pulls out the Steelers slide rule and geeks out only like he can.

Who needs to step up more for the Steelers to advance in the playoffs, the offense or the defense?

