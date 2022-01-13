Steelers Podcast: Where do the Steelers have roster questions and answers right now and beyond?

The Steelers are indeed in the playoffs and some media and fans don’t exactly believe that this is a roster worthy of a spot in the tournament. Where do the Steelers have roster questions and answers at this particular juncture? BTSC’s Matt Peverell will attempt to discuss what hasn’t been discussed yet on BTSC. Join Matty P. for his solo show as he looks at possible future Steelers and examines the ins-and-outs of the Steelers dollars and “sense” situation when it comes to personnel.

Check out the BTSC’s Aussie perspective and stay a while with Matty in The Steelers War Room.

Rundown of the show:

Rookies performances from Week 18 against the Ravens

Chiefs’ rookies and who could make an impact in the Wild Card Game

Insights about the Steelers positional spending next year and over the past few years, in answering a fan question

Steelers rookie snap value over the past few seasons.

