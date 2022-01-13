Steelers Injury Report: Najee Harris still out, due to return to practice Friday

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into the 2021 postseason! As the Steelers take the practice field for the second time of the week to prepare for Sunday night’s Wild Card matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, one new name was added to the injury list. In the second injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, there were three players who were full participants and two who did not practice.

As a reminder, players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List do not appear on the injury report. But since James Washington was activated on Thursday, the Steelers do not currently have any players on the Covid List. Additionally, players designated to return from the Reserve/Injured List such as JuJu Smith-Schuster will not appear on the injury report either.

As expected, Ben Roethlisberger is still on the injury report and is once again listed with a pectoral/right shoulder injury. On Wednesday, Roethlisberger did not take the day off but instead was a limited participant as the team prepares for the playoffs. As for Thursday’s practice, Roethlisberger returned as a full participant.

There was only one player who missed the Steelers Week 17 due to injury. Rookie left tackle Dan Moore Jr. was doubtful going into the game before being inactive. On both Wednesday and Tuesday, Moore what is a full participant and is on his way back into the Steelers lineup for the playoffs.

Rookie running back Najee Harris left the game after the Steelers first drive with an elbow injury and did not return until the fourth quarter. On Wednesday, Harris was unable to practice and was the only player who did not participate at all for the Steelers. On Thursday, Harris still did not participate, but head coach Mike Tomlin said the plan is for Harris to return to practice on Friday per ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

Najee Harris (elbow) is also scheduled to practice tomorrow, Mike Tomlin said, and that will be telling for his availability Sunday. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) January 13, 2022

Another player on the injury list is Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet who left Sunday’s game with a concussion. With Maulet being able to participate in a limited fashion on Wednesday, he has the opportunity to clear the NFL concussion protocol in time for Sunday’s game. By progressing to full participation on Thursday, the arrow is pointed up for Maulet.

A new addition to the injury report is guard Trai Turner who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice with a knee injury. This has been a common theme for Turner the last several weeks, either starting off the week on the injury report or landing on it midweek and having to miss a practice due to his knee. Fortunately, every time Turner has returned to practice on Friday and has yet to miss a game.

As for the Chiefs’ injury report, it can be seen below courtesy of Steelers.com. Both running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and wide receiver Tyreek Hill were downgraded on Thursday from the previous day’s participation.

Kansas City Chiefs Participation/Injury Report, Wild Card Round Thursday, January 13 RB Darrel Williams (Toe) - Limited RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Shoulder) - DNP T Orlando Brown (Calf) - Full LB Willie Gay (Wrist) - Full WR Tyreek Hill (Heel) - Limited TE Travis Kelce (Hip) - Full S Tyrann Mathieu (Knee) - Full CB L’Jarius Sneed (Knee) - Full OL Andrew Wylie (Glute) - Full

