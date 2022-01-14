 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Steelers Podcast: What the Steelers need to do to defeat the Chiefs on Sunday in the Wild Card Game

Jeff Hartman leads the way with his AM studio show on the BTSC family of podcasts with the latest episode of “Let’s Ride“.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
Just three weeks ago, the Chiefs destroyed the visiting Steelers by the score of 36-10. That was the last instance in 2021 in which the Steelers suffered defeat. Now in the playoffs, the underdog Steelers and the favored Chiefs will be at it again. What exactly does Pittsburgh need to do to best the Chiefs? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC senior editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

  • News and Note
  • What the Steelers need to do to beat the KC on Sunday in the Wild Card
  • Hart to Heart
  • and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

