Steelers Podcast: In a season where the unexpected can be expected, what lies ahead for the Steelers?

BTSC’s Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis, and Dave Schofield talk news of the day and everything surrounding the Steelers. All of this while mixing in fun and frivolity like only they do.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
Almost nothing went as expected for the Steelers and the NFL in 2021. What’s next for our heroes in hypocycloids? This is just one of the subjects that will be discussed and speculated on in the latest edition in the flagship show of the BTSC family of podcasts.

As always, it sure is a good time to get on the airwaves and discuss the Black-and-Gold and there you have the topic for the BTSC podcast The Steelers Preview with Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis, and Dave Schofield. Join the triumphant trio as they combine the down all things Steelers and with shenanigans galore.

Check out the rundown of the show:

  • News of the week
  • Over/Under
  • Trivia

If you’re old-school and just want the audio, you can listen to it in the player below.

