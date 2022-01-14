Steelers Podcast: The bandwagon is now closed

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the week’s hottest takes on the internet. By sheer will (and an LA timeout), Pittsburgh made the post-season. The bandwagon is now closed, but some fans are still reveling in the ways the team does not excel. Plus, why TJ’s sack record deserves an asterisk. And the surprising celebrity fan who is expected to be on the sidelines in Kansas City. Join Kyle and Greg for their black-and-gold breakdown of everything “Stillers” on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and so much more.

