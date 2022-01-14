 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Steelers Podcast: The bandwagon is now closed

Join BTSC’s newest podcast, What Yinz Talkin ‘Bout for a fun look at the Steelers in the sea of social media.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
/ new

What Yinz Talkin’ Bout is the conversation about the Steelers social media conversation. Hosts Kyle Chrise (@KyleChrise) & Greg Benevent (@GregBenevent) expose the week’s hottest takes on the internet. By sheer will (and an LA timeout), Pittsburgh made the post-season. The bandwagon is now closed, but some fans are still reveling in the ways the team does not excel. Plus, why TJ’s sack record deserves an asterisk. And the surprising celebrity fan who is expected to be on the sidelines in Kansas City. Join Kyle and Greg for their black-and-gold breakdown of everything “Stillers” on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and so much more.

Check out the rundown of the show:

  • This week with the Steelers and social media
  • and MUCH MORE!

Check out all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE
Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

You can listen to the show in the player below:

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...