Steelers Injury Report: Najee Harris questionable for Sunday’s game

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into the 2021 postseason! As the Steelers take the practice field for the final time of the week to prepare for Sunday night’s Wild Card matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, no new names were added to the injury list and every player was a full participant. In the last injury report of the week courtesy of the Steelers PR department, only one player has an injury status and is questionable for the game.

As a reminder, players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List do not appear on the injury report. But since James Washington was activated on Thursday, the only player the Steelers have on the Covid List is Buddy Johnson, who is also on Injured Reserve. Additionally, players designated to return from the Reserve/Injured List such as JuJu Smith-Schuster will not appear on the injury report either.

As expected, Ben Roethlisberger is still on the injury report and is once again listed with a pectoral/right shoulder injury. On Wednesday, Roethlisberger did not take the day off but instead was a limited participant as the team prepares for the playoffs. As for Thursday and Friday’s practice, Roethlisberger was a full participant and carries no injury designation.

There was only one player who missed the Steelers Week 17 due to injury. Rookie left tackle Dan Moore Jr. was doubtful going into the game before being inactive. All week Moore was a full participant and is good to go for Sunday night’s game.

Rookie running back Najee Harris left the game after the Steelers first drive with an elbow injury and did not return until the fourth quarter. On Wednesday and Thursday, Harris did not participate. On Friday, Harris returned to practice as a full participant but is still questionable for Sunday’s game. Chances are, the Steelers are waiting to see how Harris’ elbow response to the workload.

Another player on the injury list is Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet who left Sunday’s game with a concussion. With Maulet being able to participate in a limited fashion on Wednesday and progressing to full participation on Thursday, Friday’s full participation has him ready to go for Sunday’s game with no injury designation.

A new addition to the injury report Thursday was guard Trai Turner who did not participate in practice with a knee injury. This has been a common theme for Turner the last several weeks, either starting off the week on the injury report or landing on it midweek and having to miss a practice due to his knee. Fortunately, Turner returned to practice Friday as a full participant and carries no injury designation.

As for the Chiefs’ injury report, it can be seen below courtesy of Steelers.com.

Kansas City Chiefs Participation/Injury Report, Wild Card Round Game Status RB Darrel Williams (Toe) - Questionable RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Shoulder) - Out Friday, January 14 RB Darrel Williams (Toe) - Limited RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Shoulder) - DNP T Orlando Brown (Calf) - Full LB Willie Gay (Wrist) - Full WR Tyreek Hill (Heel) - Full TE Travis Kelce (Hip) - Full S Tyrann Mathieu (Knee) - Full CB L’Jarius Sneed (Knee) - Full OL Andrew Wylie (Glute) - Full

