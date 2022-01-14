Steelers place CB James Pierre on Reserve/COVID-19 List, shuffle practice squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card Round of the AFC Playoffs, but even though they are preparing for the postseason doesn’t mean they don’t have to continue to have players test for COVID-19.

The same week the team was able to take wide receiver James Washington off the Reserve/COVID-19 List, they announced Friday cornerback James Pierre has found his way on the same list.

We have:

• Placed CB James Pierre on the Reserve/COVID-19 List

• Signed K Sam Sloman to the practice squad

• Released WR Tyler Vaughns from the practice squadhttps://t.co/rzbYW06KDo — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) January 14, 2022

Could Pierre be back for the Steelers this Sunday night? It depends if he tested positive, or if he was nothing more than a close contact. Either way, the Steelers will have to prepare for the Chiefs without Pierre who has now been relegated to special teams duties. With Pierre going on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, it means the team doesn’t have to officially release a player to create room for James Washington on the 53-man roster.

On top of the addition of Pierre on the reserve list, the Steelers signed kicker Sam Sloman to the practice squad. Sloman spent a good majority of training camp with the Steelers, and has bounced around the league throughout the year. To create room for Sloman the Steelers released wide receiver Tyler Vaughns.

