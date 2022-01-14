Friday Night Steelers Six Pack of questions and open thread: Wild Card Edition

It’s Friday again, so it’s time for the six pack of questions. It seems as if Jeff and Dave come to a consensus in cutting to the chase...

This week, I, Dave, will be tasked with the questions up for discussion.

The rules are still the same...

Quick rundown of the ground rules.

I’ll ask at least four questions strictly related to the Steelers.

The rest of the questions could be about anything.

Be respectful.

Have fun talking about the Black-and-gold.

Procedural Note: Since the title feature has gone away, please feel free to leave your usual title as the first line of your response and even bold it if you can for the ease of others.

So here we go! With the formalities out of the way, it’s time to jump on in. Hopefully this party is exactly what you’re looking for on a Friday night. Here goes:

1. The Steelers made the playoffs! In a moment of pure honesty, did you think the Steelers would still have another game to play this time a week ago? (If you called it, take the time to brag!)

2. Even with the Steelers fighting their way to a 9-7-1 record with the hardest schedule going into the season and squeaked in as the 7th seed, some feel this team underachieved in the regular season while others feel it was an overachievement with this roster. Being able to look at the regular season without the results of the playoffs swaying your opinion, do you see the season as an underachievement, overachievement, or what was to be expected?

3. JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to practice this week! The reports are he has looked good in practice and could be ready to play. If you were responsible to make the decision, is JuJu activated and in the lineup Sunday night or standing on the sidelines? If so, how much and in what way would you use him?

4. The Steelers are huge underdogs in the Wild Card round against the Chiefs, and it may be the biggest spread ever on Wild Card Weekend if the line holds. As a fan, are you more nervous when the Steelers are big favorites or huge underdogs? Why?

5. Score prediction for Sunday night against the Chiefs in Kansas City?

6. How is watching the Steelers in playoffs different to you? Do you switch up how/where you watch the game or keep things the same?

Stay safe out there!

And it wouldn’t be a Friday night unless we said...

HERE WE GO STEELERS!

