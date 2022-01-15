NFL Odds and Predictions: Picking all the Wild Card games against the spread

The 2021 NFL season is in the final week and most of the playoff teams have been determined. With a lot of upsets throughout the season, Steelers fans are hoping for at least one more, specifically in the Jaguars-Colts game. With it seeming like almost any team could find victory or defeat every time they take the field, it makes picking games even more difficult.

For the 2021 NFL season, our “Spectacular 7” of BTSC staff who will be picking every game against the spread and the over/under point totals. We are keeping up with the changes we made last year and including the Thursday games. Please remember we are not experts on betting or any kind of sports gamblers, and if you need to be reminded of this simple look at our records. We are just a group of Steelers’ fans saying who we think will come through each week.

We are using the same program as last year called Tallysight It allows us to show picks in a much more “friendly to the eye” manner. To understand how it works, the default tab is for our picks against the spread. To see the over/under picks, click the “O/U” tab in the upper left. Also, make sure you scroll on the graphic to see all the picks.

Last week, there was a change in the overall results in the picks against the spread. For the week, I came in the top spot at 11-5 with Bryan right behind at 10-6. Bryan’s picks moved him one game ahead of Mark in the overall lead in picking against the spread with a record of 144-127.

In the over/under, I blew almost everyone away coming in at 12-4 with Matty at 11-5 being the only person anywhere close. Jeff still holds the lead in the overall over/under for the season at 150-122, but I cut his seven-game lead down to one in just a week.

So here are the picks for the games for Wild Card Weekend of the NFL season. Please feel free to list your choices in the comment section below and play along!

