The Steelers aren’t supposed to win, so what

Anytime you open up social media, or turn on any sports talk show, you will be bombarded with talking heads stating the Steelers are dead in the water and don't deserve to be in these AFC Playoffs.

So what.

None of these opinions matter in the slightest bit and won't impact what happens on the field Sunday. This talk isn't anything more than just that, talk. If the Steelers are able to play their style of game they can absolutely beat anyone on any given Sunday. Really their destiny will always remain in the palm of their own hands.

If the #Steelers ever needed bulletin board material … here you go. FS1’s Nick Wright suggesting the #Chiefs rest their starters vs PIT and that it’s better than a bye week. pic.twitter.com/qdLNJooAQR — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) January 14, 2022

If you remember, this is the team that was supposed to finish dead last in the AFC North. They were a team guided by a ‘dead-armed’ quarterback that has nothing left in the tank, the worst offensive line in football, and receivers that were more interested in dancing than they were catching the football. On defense they were the team who lost two starting corners, their physical leader in Vince Williams, and would eventually be without defensive line studs Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu. You know what the Steelers said to these claims?

So what.

It’s this ‘never say die’ attitude that is the true identity of the Pittsburgh Steelers. And this was something I searched weeks trying to figure out, but what you can compare the Pittsburgh Steelers to is a heavyweight boxer in the final round of the match. One eye is swollen shut, he’s exhausted, and he even hit the mat a couple times. But despite the lumps this warrior has taken, he keeps getting up and keeps retuning punches of his own. Each time the Steelers were blown out was another time they hit the mat. Could they have stayed down and accepted the 10 count? Absolutely. But did they? Absolutely not, they just smiled back at their opponent and said, so what.

The ‘fight’ of the 2021-2022 season is drawing its conclusion in quick fashion. With less than a month of football left to be played the bell is close to being rung. Sure, it’s more than possible this battered team could get knocked out before time runs out, but sometimes those old battered boxers catch another wind when it matters most. A couple well played games in a row could see even the largest of underdogs holding the title high above their head when all is said and done. No matter what, the 2021-2022 Pittsburgh Steelers are in for the fight of their lives.

But when someone tries to tell you this team doesn’t have a hope at winning it all, you know what you have to tell them.

So what.