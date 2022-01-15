Steelers Podcast: Playoffs? Let’s talk about playoffs!

After defeating the Ravens in Baltimore last week, the shock that was Jags over Colts and a miraculous non-tie in Vegas… The Steelers are in the playoffs. Who would have thought it one week ago tonight? Tony Defeo sure didn’t. Do they have a chance against the juggernaut Chiefs? That plus your questions and comments on this episode of Steelers Friday Night Six Pack! Join Tony Defeo on those those subjects, engaging in Pittsburgh pro football talk and much, much more.

