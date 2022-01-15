Which other Wild Card matchup is the most intriguing to Steelers fans?

The Pittsburgh Steelers are preparing to face the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night in the Wild Card Round of the 2021 NFL postseason. Of course, this is by far the most important game of them all! But as fans wait around to finally get to watch Steelers, there are 5 other playoff games through the weekend which will conclude after Monday night.

So the question is, which other game this weekend are you looking forward to the most?

Since this is an extension of the “3 games to watch” series which ran all season, I’m going to include a brief rundown of the previous week’s games in question to see how they helped shape the 2021 postseason before getting into the games this week.

This was the game that was supposed to keep everything else from happening. The Colts were favored by 15 points despite not winning in Jacksonville since 2014. Instead, the Jaguars ran away with the game very early and still managed to keep the first overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

After everything else came about, this game was the one that would not end for Steelers fans. Between erasing 15 points at the end of the first quarter, and the numerous fourth down conversions, the Chargers just wouldn’t go away. But when it looked as if all hope was lost, the Raiders kicked a field goal as time expired in overtime to knock the Chargers out of the postseason.

Yes, this was me breaking my own rules by including the Steelers. But they had to win to make the postseason, and only two other games mattered at all. Even if everything else lined up, it was ultimately the Steelers victory over the Ravens in overtime which sent them into the postseason and sent Baltimore to the bottom of the AFC North for the 2021 NFL season.

Now that we have closed the page on the NFL regular season, it’s time to get focused on the Wild Card matchups. Obviously, the AFC games will mean more to the Steelers because of possible upcoming opponents, but the NFC has some interesting games as well. Rather than cut it to 3 and leave someone out, we’re just going to look at every game.

Saturday 4:30 PM on NBC

It’s the only matchup between two teams who the Steelers faced during the 2021 season, so seeing the Raiders get a rematch against the Bengals, this time in Cincinnati, should be very interesting.

Saturday at 8:15 PM on CBS

The team the Pittsburgh Steelers faced way back in Week 1 seems like a different Buffalo Bills team who is entering the postseason, yet they still have a lot of the same things. The fact these two teams split against each other this year will make it the ultimate tiebreaker for the season.

Sunday 1:00 PM on FOX

The Eagles return to the postseason after a year off only to find themselves traveling to face last year’s Super Bowl champion. Although the Eagles could very well catch the Buccaneers before they get too much on a roll, this is the game with the largest point spread other than the Steelers.

Sunday at 4:30 PM on CBS

These two teams haven’t met in the postseason since the 1994 season but it seem like they had epic battles every year in the playoffs. The nostalgia of this game alone should be fun.

Monday 8:15 PM on ESPN/ABC

Boy, did these two teams get screwed. Monday Night Football in the playoffs? Who thought this was going to be a great idea? Oh, that’s right, the money-grabbing NFL. We’ll see how bad the winning team get shafted the following week, but until then seeing the Cardinals and Rams Square off for a third time this season may be more about which team is keeping their early season success together the most.

So there are the other Wild Card matchups this weekend not involving the Pittsburgh Steelers. With it already being known that the Steelers would play the first-seeded Tennessee Titans if they manage to upset the Chiefs, all of the other games are of little consequence for the time being. With not needing anything to happen to change how things would affect the Steelers, fans can just root for whichever team they desire.

So which of these games are you looking forward to watching the most? Make sure you vote in the poll and give your thoughts in the comments below.