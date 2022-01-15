Patriots at Bills: Saturday Wild Card NFL Open Thread

Patriots* (10-6) at Bills (11-5)

If it seems like these two teams have played each other every third weekend for a while now, and it’s because they have. NE prevailed in a three pass effort in Buffalo, week 13, in horrible cold and strong winds. The they got pretty substantially beat down in NE in weak 16.

The weather this time looks to be around 10 degrees at game time, but no wind. I’m going out on a limb and guessing there will be more table jumping fans around here than whatever it is the cheats fans do when they win.

