Najee Harris status removed, good to go for Sunday Night

The Pittsburgh Steelers no longer have any players with an injury status for Sunday nights Wild Card matchup against the Chiefs in Kansas City. According to Steelers’ spokesperson Burt Lauten, Harris’ status with his elbow injury has been removed and he will play Sunday night.

Harris left of the Steelers Week 18 game in Baltimore following the first drive with an elbow injury. Harris did return in the fourth quarter as part of the Steelers comeback victory but was held out of the first two days of practice this week. After being a full participant on Friday, Harris was labeled as questionable to see how his elbow responded. With the removal of the designation on Saturday, it appears Harris suffered no setbacks after Friday’s workout.

