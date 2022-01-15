Steelers reportedly set to activate JuJu Smith-Schuster off Injured Reserve

The Pittsburgh Steelers will need all hands on deck if they want to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card Round of the AFC Playoffs, and they’ll be getting a veteran back for the game in Kansas City.

It is being reported wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster will be active for the game, and the speculation/reports started when Smith-Schuster posted this on his verified Twitter account:

God answered my prayers & I’ve recovered from my season-ending shoulder injury earlier than expected. I can’t believe I get another chance to take the field with this team and play in a playoff game to keep our season alive. Steelers Nation, #HereWeGo! pic.twitter.com/SdAKl3SrYx — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 15, 2022

After that was posted several other NFL Insiders, including Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, got in on the news and promoted the fact the Steelers will get their most seasoned receiver back in the lineup for the most important game of the season.

Big news for the #Steelers: JuJu is being activated off IR and is expected to play. https://t.co/ZEA6P1UhPR — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2022

It’s true: JuJu Smith-Schuster is expected to play vs #Chiefs — as he tweeted. Expect #Steelers to make official transaction soon. — KimberlEY A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) January 15, 2022

At this point, the move has not been made official by the Steelers, and that might not happen until 4 p.m. ET. When that moves is official, the team will have to release someone to activate Smith-Schuster off Injured Reserve (IR) to keep their active roster at the league mandated 53-players.

How much of a role Smith-Schuster will have is anyone’s guess, considering he hasn’t played since October, but getting him back in the lineup will be a boost, even if just from an emotional standpoint, for the Steelers.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday night in the AFC Playoffs.