Steelers Pre-Game Podcast: Can a better Steelers’ team show up in Kansas City for the playoffs?

Get ready for the Steelers’ Wild Card Game with pregame analysis from BTSC’s Bryan Anthony Davis and K.T. Smith.

By Bryan Anthony Davis
The Steelers visit to Kansas City on Boxing Day ended in an embarrassing 36-10 loss. Can a better version of the black and gold show up this time around? Join Bryan Anthony Davis and Kevin Smith for Here We Go, the Steelers Pregame Show. The BTSC duo break down the contest like no one else does to get you ready for the game.

Check out the rundown

  • News and Notes
  • Chiefs players to watch
  • Keys to a Steelers victory
  • Predictions

If you’re old-school and just want the audio, you can listen to it in the player below.

