The Steelers made the postseason by given little or no chance to make it. Because of getting a whole lotta help, the black and gold resemble Garth Brooks’ character in the song “Friends in Low Places”, uninvited and making a lasting impression. BTSC continues their recap of the past week’s events for our readers. But where they went wrong was asking the one narcissistic writer that would put a bizarre spin on it to do it. So, let’s all take a look at a BAD week in the Burgh together.

Sunday 1/9

The Steelers needed the planets to align just perfectly to make the postseason due to a less than 8% chance to make the playoffs. They actually did just that. but it was two tense to say the least. The Steelers late win over Baltimore, Jacksonville shocking the Colts and the Raiders getting their skull and crossbones ruffled at the end to kick a game-winning field goal that they did not need led to the Steelers as the No. 7 seed.

Monday 1/10

Tyler Vaughns alert. The Steelers signed the WR back to the practice squad and released Kicker Sam Sloman. How many times am I going to type this? This guy has got to be living out of a suitcase. He must feel like me with the starter/ex-wife. Here today, gone tomorrow, back again and “see you pal” a few days later.

T.J. Watt lost being the all-time, single-season sack king a few times in Baltimore on Saturday. The Steelers asking for an appeal shows great support for their star. But in the end it will be like my idea of a great dessert... fruitless.

The Steelers have confirmed they have asked the league to take a look at the Ravens aborted play that didn’t result in a TJ Watt sack for statistical review. A conclusion is expected mid week https://t.co/2Y71e8xaF6 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 10, 2022

The New York Giants fired Joe Judge two days after the Broncos canned Vic Fangio and a day after Black Monday where the Dolphins’ Brian Flores, Bears’ Matt Nagy and Vikings’ Mike Zimmer were all let go. Here we go, Steelers Nation will now play GM and find room for all of these guys on the Steelers coaching Staff.

Tuesday 1/11

The Isaiah Buggs era has ended in the Steel City, mostly due to his not being healthy enough to ever be able to take the field. There’s a chance that Buggs could meet up with the Steelers in the playoffs. That will make for major headlines in the Buggs family newsletter.

Former #Steelers DL Isaiah Buggs is signing with the #Raiders practice squad, per source. Buggs cleared waivers, so he's eligible to play in the postseason. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2022

Wednesday 1/12

Andy Reid, trying to not give any bulletin board material to the Steelers and keep his team from overlooking the AFC’ s Seventh Seed, flat out lied by proclaiming the black and gold the equivalent of a top seed. It’s like when my third-grade teacher told me and my parents that I was a very fine actor in the dental hygiene play. But the truth is that my performance of “Wrong Way Willie” was choppy and unimaginative. If they gave Rotten Tomatoes ratings for school plays, I would have been in the lowest percentile.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid-"the Steelers are playing like a number one seed right now" — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) January 12, 2022

This is definitely becoming a habit. The Bears requested permission to interview Omar Khan for their GM job. If the Steelers want to keep their valuable VP, they need to wrap him up soon or they may suffer the “Wrath of Khan”.

This is great. Buffalo fans do this quite a bit and I love to see this from Steelers fans as well. In fact, Pittsburgh fans should express their gratitude by supporting charities of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, Chargers HC Brandon Staley and me for correctly predicting the 16-13 victory over Baltimore. When it comes to my charity, make checks payable to the BAD Human Fund.

Love this: @steelers fans have donated between $15K and $20K to three charities supported by Raiders K @DanielCarlson38 after his game-winning FG sent the Raiders and Steelers into the playoffs. Check his twitter for links to the charities if you want to donate, too. — Judy Battista (@judybattista) January 12, 2022

Because of the football world doubting the Steelers with clowns like Nick Wright pronouncing that playing the Steelers is better than a bye week due to the cardio workout, Ben Roethlisberger made a comment that anybody that knows No. 7 would understand that the QB was being sarcastic. If you believe that Ben and the Steelers aren’t going to go out and give their all, I have some $50 seat licenses to sell you.

"We don’t have a chance, so let’s just go in and have fun."



—Ben Roethlisberger on the Steelers' playoff game vs. the Chiefs



(via @steelers) pic.twitter.com/ajZJkG0PSk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 12, 2022

Thursday 1/13

The best news out of left field ever. Let the man dance and live stream all that he wants. The Steelers offense is so much more of a unit when No. 19 is on the gridiron. Welcome back, JuJu.

#Steelers WR Juju Smith Schuster returned to practice today.



I’m told that depending on how he feels, he could return for this weeks Wild Card Game against the #Chiefs — Taylor Bisciotti (@TaylorBisciotti) January 13, 2022

Friday 1/14

Cam Heyward + T.J. Watt = First-Team All Pro. Was there any doubt? The only complaint that I have is that Minkah Fitzpatrick wasn’t name an All-Pro as well.

I frequently mention Arby’s weekly in this column, but I am cutting all ties with the culinary geniuses from this point forward. Paper straws. You clowns ruined my Dr. Pepper. Curly Fries be damned, the Raffel Brothers are now dead to me.

Saturday 1/15

First, we learned that Najee Harris’ elbow was deemed suitable enough for No. 22 to play on Sunday in KC and now JuJu Smith-Schuster is making a most improbable return. Has anybody checked in with Tyson Alualu lately?

God answered my prayers & I’ve recovered from my season-ending shoulder injury earlier than expected. I can’t believe I get another chance to take the field with this team and play in a playoff game to keep our season alive. Steelers Nation, #HereWeGo! pic.twitter.com/SdAKl3SrYx — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) January 15, 2022

I really doubt that No. 86 will be hired in Houston, but if a team wants a coach that’s the equivalent of $2 steak tough, Hines is definitely the guy. If this did indeed happen, the Texans would immediately become my No. 2 team.

The #Texans interviewed Hines Ward, Special Assistant to the Head Coach at Florida Atlantic University, and #Chargers OC Joe Lombardi for their vacant HC job today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 15, 2022

This was the significant week that was for the Steelers, mixed-in with my black-and-gold loving life. I’m sure next week will be full of Steelers happenings as well, so we’ll have to do this again. Have a great week, but better yet have a BAD one.

