Well folks, here we are and here we go! Some said there was a 2% chance. Others a 10% chance. But as Pittsburgh Steelers fans, the crazy crew of the black and gold, do we care? I dunno, Coach T?:

So for this Steelers side, who continue to channel those 2005 vibes, can they get it done this week? Will the Steelers offensive line keep Big Ben upright and create holes for Najee Harris to keep the ball away from Mahomes? Will the Steelers’ receivers and tight ends make the necessary plays when Big Ben slings the pigskin, for perhaps last time? Can the Steelers defense, led by All-Pros T.J. Watt, Cameron Heyward, and Minkah Fitzpatrick (sure he didn’t get it this year, but that’s a mistake), plus newly minted fan favorite cornerback - Akhello Witherspoon, lead the Steelers to another great AFC North victory?

These are just some of the questions that Matty Peverell and Mark Davison will address, as they bring a global perspective to how the Steelers can achieve success and what to expect from the team as they start their 2021 playoff campaign for a seventh Lombardi. All this, and more, will be discussed on the latest episode of Touchdown Under, the Australian sensation from the BTSC family of podcasts.

Check out the rundown of this week’s show:

Matty & Marky D discuss the key storylines heading into this week’s Wild Card Round game

The boys discuss takeouts from the Steelers’ comeback and overtime victory in Week 18

‘Slingin’ the Slang (before it changes its name sometime soon)

Audience Q&A

Plus MUCH MUCH MORE!

Be sure to check out all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

If you’re old-school and just want the audio, you can listen to it in the player below.