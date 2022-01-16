The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the 2021 NFL postseason. Yes, they are big underdogs. Yes, they have to go on the road against the reigning two-time AFC Champions. Yes, they lost by more than 20 points to the same team three games ago. But yes, they get to start this game over from the beginning, so the Steelers have every opportunity to play better and maybe even shock the world.

Will Ben Roethlisberger be playing his final game of his 18-year career? Will the Steelers defense finally be able to stop the run? Can the Steelers play mistake-free football to give them the best chance at leaving Kansas City with a victory?

This Sunday night will answer all these questions as the Steelers look to extend their season. Make sure you get all the information you need below so you can enjoy the Wild Card showdown. The latest odds are per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Wild Card Weekend:

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Date: Sunday, January 16th

Kickoff: 8:15 P.M. ET

Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Odds: Pittsburgh (+12.5); O/U (46)

Weather: Live weather update

TV Channel: Broadcast nationally on NBC with Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworh as commentators and Michele Tafoya as the sideline reporter.

Online: NFL.com Game Pass offers live games for international viewers and replays of every game upon conclusion with a paid subscription. A subscription to NFL Sunday Ticket does not gives access to stream games that are nationally televised. fuboTV also allows you to stream NFL games online with a subscription. NFL Game Center will update the action on a play-by-play basis. The game is also available on the Yahoo! Sports App and on peacock.

Radio: Steeler Nation Radio with Bill Hillgrove, Craig Wolfley, and Max Starks. The broadcast will be live on WDVE 102.5 FM and WBGG 970 AM in the Pittsburgh area or check the list of Steelers Radio Affiliates. Viewers can listen anywhere in the world online via Steelers.com, but the Steelers Official Mobile App does have geographical restrictions. The Steelers broadcast is also available on Westwood One radio, XM Radio in channel 225, and Sirius Radio on channel 82.

You can also follow Behind the Steel Curtain on Twitter or in the game thread article to catch all of the highlights. Be sure to check back with BTSC after the game for our post-match roundup, and subscribe to BTSC Steelers Radio on YouTube to catch The Steelers Post Game Show with Jeff Hartman, Bryan Anthony Davis and Dave Schofield.