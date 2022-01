Eagles (9-8) at Buccaneers (13-3)

To be quite honest, I don’t think the Eagles stand a chance, but Vegas only is giving them 8.5. I guess it’s because the Eagles are coming on, and their D is actually better than TB’s, 10-13. The problem is TB sports the #2 offense.

Let’s sit back and enjoy some early games and conversation with fellow Steelers fans.