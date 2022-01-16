Steelers vs. Chiefs, Wild Card: 2nd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

The second quarter started with the Steelers having the ball, but they again were unable to put a drive together which equated in points. On Kansas City’s next drive, Mecole Hardman received a direct snap, and the handoff to the running back was botched and fumbled. A scrum ensued and T.J. Watt came up with the football and raced into the end zone for the touchdown.

Chris Boswell’s extra point was good, giving the Steelers a 7-0 lead with 10:41 left in the half.

The defensive touchdown must have woken up the Kansas City offense, because Patrick Mahomes and company put together their best drive of the day on the next drive. Mahomes hit Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill and capped it off with an underhand flip to Jerick McKinnon on 2nd and goal for the touchdown. The Harrison Butker extra point tied the game 7-7 with 5:45 left in the second quarter.

Diontae Johnson had a couple drops already in the first half, and none bigger than the 3rd and 2 drop which gave the ball back to the Chiefs with over 4 minutes left in the half. Mahomes hit Kelce and then it was McKinnon breaking free to get the Chiefs into the red-zone before the two-minute warning. Coming out of the break Mahomes hit Byron Pringle for the touchdown. The Butker extra point made the score 14-7 with 1:55 remaining in the half.

Right on cue, the Steelers dialed up a three-and-out to give the ball back to the Chiefs with 51 seconds left in the half and all three timeouts remaining. Mahomes took the offense down the field, and on 3rd and 20 hit Travis Kelce for a touchdown to make the score 21-7 at halftime.