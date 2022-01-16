Steelers vs. Chiefs, Wild Card: 3rd quarter in-game update

1st Quarter In-Game Update

2nd Quarter In-Game Update

The Chiefs received the football to start the second half, and the Kansas City offense picked up right where they left off in the first half. Mahomes was able to move the ball with ease, converting on third and long along the way. Big plays to McKinnon out of the backfield and Kelce down the sideline set up the Chiefs in a first and goal situation. It looked like Tyreek Hill took it into the end zone for the score, but the play was ruled he was down at the goal line. On third and goal, Mahomes hit his eligible offensive tackle for the touchdown. The extra point made the score 28-7 with 10:13 remaining in the third quarter.

Pittsburgh’s next drive lasted just one play when a swing pass to Najee Harris was fumbled and recovered by the Chiefs. Two plays later Mahomes hit Tyreek Hill for a touchdown which counted, and it made the score 35-7 with 9:14 in the third quarter.

Not ready to just lay down and die, the Steelers’ offense finally woke up when trailing by four touchdowns. Ben Roethlisberger started making key third down plays to players like Chase Claypool, Pat Freiermuth and JuJu Smith-Schuster. After a James Washington sideline catch moved the offense into the red-zone for the first time, it was Diontae Johnson who added to the Pittsburgh point total.

The Chris Boswell extra point made the score 35-14 with 4:10 left in the third quarter.

Not to be outdone, the Chiefs put together yet another masterful drive where Mahomes spread the football around to several different receivers on their way to another red-zone trip. At the end of the third quarter, Kansas City was facing another first and goal situation.