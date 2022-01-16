Cody White inactive for the Steelers in the Wild Card game against the Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their inactives for their Wild Card matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. With no players ruled out due to injury who remain on the 53-man roster and no players elevated from the practice squad, there are five total players on the list, all healthy scratches.

The Steelers full inactive list comes courtesy of Steelers.com.

Steelers Inactives No. 3 QB Dwayne Haskins

No. 26 RB Anthony McFarland

No. 30 LB Tegray Scales

No. 73 DT Carlos Davis

No. 15 WR Cody White

It should be noted none of the players on the Reserve/COVID-19 List are on the inactive list because they are not technically on the Steelers active 53-man roster. When a player goes on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, it is much like going on the IR as they do not count towards the total. The only player remaining on the list, other than Buddy Johnson who is also on Injured Reserve, is cornerback James Pierre.

Dwayne Haskins is once again inactive for the ninth-straight week after getting a helmet the only time this season in Week 10. It makes 17 total inactives for Haskins this season. Running back Anthony McFarland Jr. will not be in uniform for the seventh-straight game as he has only played in two games this season. Linebacker Tegray Scales who was signed prior to the Steelers Week 17 game, is also inactive as the Steelers have no other inside linebacker dealing with injury.

Another player on the inactive list is defensive tackle Carlos Davis who missed most of the 2021 season with a knee injury. With no defensive linemen missing this week due to injuries or being on the Covid List, Davis was the last of the Steelers player on the depth chart and did not receive a helmet.

The final player on the inactive list is wide receiver Cody White. Getting a helmet, either by a practice squad elevation or after being signed to the 53-man roster, White appearded in the final 15 games for the Steelers starting in Week 3. Only playing when one of the other five wide receivers ahead of him on the depth chart were out, it is the first time since Week 2 all of those players have been available. Ultimately, it was the return of JuJu Smith-Schuster which sent White to the inactive list.

As for the Chiefs’ inactives, they can be seen below courtesy of ESPN’s Adm Teicher.