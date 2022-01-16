Knee-jerk Reactions are immediate responses to a situation without taking the time to analyze the situation. That’s something as sports fans that we typically do. Especially if you are a full blood Yinzer, or even just a part Yinzer, who am I fooling it’s more like if you are a Steeler fan in general. As is the custom, I compile my knee-jerk thoughts and publish them immediately after each Steelers game (my son Kyle might have a few things to say as well). It’s my version of running my mouth first and apologizing later. So with that being said, I’m going to employ that philosophy here during Wild Card Weekend of the 2021 NFL Season. Let’s get this going, HERE......WE......GO!!!

1st Quarter

The Steelers won the toss and I believe they have elected to receive.

On the first play Najee gains two yards and on the second play Najee loses two yards. Third and 10.

Hey look! The Steelers offense goes three and out and gains a total of zero yards.

I think they were really missing James Pierre on that special team's coverage is four guys couldn't tackle the return man.

Cam Sutton with a nice play for a loss on second down.

Norwood with a pass defense on third down and the defense will force Kansas City to punt.

The O-line didn't block anybody on that first down pass.

The offense looks like they have no clue what they're doing and the Steelers will punt again.

Big Press does a nice job of pinning KC back around their 20.

Of course after turning the field position the Steelers give up a 20-yard first down play.

Minkah with a big time tackle to keep them short on a third and eight.

The Chiefs have the Steelers offensive line totally figured out. For the second time in the game someone has come through the line totally untouched.

Decent punt by Big Press, but they allowed the return to go a long ways and if it wasn't for Derek Watt it would have been a touchdown.

First play by the Chiefs Watt gets his hands on the pass and Devin Bush picks it off. That's the kind of turnovers the Steelers are going to need to stay in this game.

Here's one I didn't think I'd get to say again this year. Nice play by JuJu Smith-Schuster. Nice to have him back.

Dionntae follows up a drop by a false start on the next play. He has not had a good start to this game.

Steelers have had four offensive possessions and four Pressley Harvin punts.

It took a couple tries for the defense, but finally they’re able to hold on a third down as Norwood did a nice job defending that pass.

End of the first quarter. Steelers 0, Chiefs 0. This is the kind of ugly game I was saying the Steelers were going to need to create.

2nd Quarter

A couple of runs by Najee leads to a short third down, and the Steelers convert it.

Another two runs by Najee gets us to a third and two, but I hate those stupid long lob passes Ben tries to throw on 3rd and shorts, I don't know if one has worked all year.

They hit T.J. for a face mask penalty but it should have been a hold as well on the Kansas City offensive lineman T.J. is mad.

Oh my gosh! I'm not even sure I can even explain what just happened on that play, but T.J. Watt ends up with the ball and scores a touchdown for the Steelers! Steeler 7, Chiefs 0.

The Steelers sure allowed Tyreek Hill to be very open in the zone defense.

The Steelers are given up big chunk plays to the Chiefs offense right now.

Watt with the TFL. Cam Heyward was right there as well.

Chiefs are now first and goal.

Little razzle dazzle play and the flip from Mahomes goes in for the touchdown. Steeler 7, Chiefs 7.

That's some tough running from Najee Harris.

Diontae drops another pass on third down. And the Steelers will punt it back to the Chiefs.

Chiefs do a great job of taking advantage of Robert Spillane trying to cover Travis Kelce. Didn't end good for Spillane.

Follow that up with him 14 or so yard run up the middle.

The defense had started out pretty decent on the first couple of series, but the last two have just been giving up play, after play, after play.

That pass from Mahomes for the touchdown again was just too easy. Chiefs 14, Steelers 7.

The Steelers offense looked like nobody knew what the play was on first down. That includes Ben and Najee.

Third down and five and the Steelers throw it deep again. I do not get the low percentage passes on third down and short. Now they give the ball right back to Kansas City because of a three and out.

A couple big plays by Kansas City and they're basically in field goal range already.

Alex Highsmith with a sack.

Highsmith should have had back-to-back sacks but was not able to come up with that one. Luckily the ball was incomplete.

On third and 20 the Steelers allowed Travis Kelce to basically run free and score touchdown. That is totally inexcusable on third down and 20. Chiefs 21, Steelers 7.

The Steelers had done such a good job keeping this game ugly in the first quarter only to come out in the second quarter and allow the Chiefs offense to do it everything they wanted to. And the Chiefs get the ball to start the second half.

Steelers take a knee and go into the half down 14. Chiefs 21, Steeler 7.

3rd Quarter

On three plays Kansas City goes from their 25 to the Steelers 25. The Steelers left another wide receiver wide open with lots of space to go after the catch.

Adams with the sack. It would have been T.J., except he was held. And they actually called the hold.

Good Lord on third and 12 the Steelers give up a screen play that gets all the way down inside the 10-yard line. For what looked like a promising start in this game by the defense, it has now gotten sad.

The Steelers allow Mahomes to roll right but throw back into the middle short again and Hill goes in for the touchdown. After review they decide that Hill is short.

So instead they just throw it to a big fat guy lineman on the next play for the touchdown. Chiefs 28, Steelers 7.

Through the first 20 minutes of this game it looked like the Steelers were at least going to make a fight out of this one. But as most of the rest of the games have been this weekend they are getting blown out.

Now on the first play they swing it out to Najee who has his first NFL fumble and gives it right back to the Chiefs. Would anyone else get upset if I just went ahead and went to bed now?

Mahomes goes deep to Hill for a touchdown. Chiefs 35, Steeler 7.

The offense finally does enough to cross midfield.

Grandpa Strong James Washington knows how to go up in high point a football.

Touchdown to Diontae Johnson. Chiefs 35, Steelers 14.

On 3rd and 8 Tre Norwood has somebody catch the ball between him and the sideline. The receiver pauses so Norwood stopped and then let the guy run for the first down.

Mahomes gets all night to throw, and when that's the case he's able to pick apart the Steelers zone.

Mahomes scrambles for a first and goal to end the third period. Chiefs 35, Steelers 14.

4th Quarter

Chiefs go razzle dazzle out of the wildcat formation and Kelce throws this touchdown. Chiefs 42, Steelers 14.

Steelers on their own 34 going for it on 4th and 1. They handed off to Benny Snell, who actually has a nice gain.

This year I've seen Ben and receivers not on the same page more than I think I ever have in Roethlisberger's career.

James Washington goes grandpa strong again and goes up for the ball and pulls it in for a touchdown. Chiefs 42, Steelers 21.

Steelers go for the onside kick, but the Chiefs easily recover it.

T.J. gets a sack.

The defense actually forces a second half punt with four and a half minutes to go.

The game ends Chiefs 42, Steelers 21. Thanks Ben for 18 fantastic seasons, three Super Bowl appearances, and two Super Bowl victories. See you in 5 years when they give you your gold jacket.

There you have it, my knee jerks. What were your thoughts? Be sure to get your opinions heard in the comment section below. Now time for me to process it, do some quick analyzing for the Scho Bro Show and start prepping for the offseason. Steelers 2022, CAN’T WAIT!!!