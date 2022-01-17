Steelers Podcast: Winners and Losers from Steelers vs. Chiefs in the Wild Card

The Steelers with nothing left to lose, rolled into Kansas City with a dream of shocking the world. It was an absolute nightmare. As always, there are winners and losers in every contest. Who were they? This is the main topic that will be discussed on the latest episode of the morning flagship show in the BTSC family of podcasts. Join BTSC senior editor Jeff Hartman for this and more on “Let’s Ride”.

Check out the rundown of the show:

News and Notes

and MUCH MORE!

Jeff Hartman of BTSC walks you through everything you need to know regarding the black-and-gold.

Be sure to check out this and all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

You can listen to the show in the player below.