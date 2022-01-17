 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Post-Game Sound: Hear from Steelers coaches and players after the loss to the Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers were back on the field in the Wild Card round of the AFC Playoffs. Take a look and listen to what was said after the game.

By Jeff.Hartman
/ new
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers were losers for the final time this season with their playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night.

After the game, there was plenty of video/audio to take in from the locker room and down at field level. Here at BTSC we try to gather as much information as possible for those fans who might not be on social media and see this on a weekly basis.

Therefore, in the post-game sound article you will hear from head coach Mike Tomlin, and a myriad of other players as the Steelers official Twitter account goes around the room to hear from all who participated on Sunday.

Enjoy the content and be sure to stay with BTSC for all things black-and-gold as they press on in what could be a very tumultuous offseason, but first, the post-game sound:

Mike Tomlin Post-Game Press Conference

Ben Roethlisberger Post-Game Press Conference

T.J. Watt Post-Game Press Conference

Cam Heyward Post-Game Press Conference

JuJu Smith-Schuster Post-Game Press Conference

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...