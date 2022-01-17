 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Steelers Post-Game Podcast: No miracles for Old Ben, as Steelers lose 42-21

Join BTSC for immediate reaction after the Steelers loss to the Chiefs in the playoffs

By Bryan Anthony Davis
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The Steelers were over-matched in the Wild Card Game without an imaginative game plan. In the end, the black and gold succumbed to the Chiefs by a score of 42-21. BTSC’s Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield and Bryan Anthony Davis recap all of the action of the Steelers season-ending loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

If you missed the live show, be sure to check out all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

If you’re old-school and just want the audio, you can listen to it in the player below:

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...