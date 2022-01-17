Steelers Post-Game Podcast: No miracles for Old Ben, as Steelers lose 42-21

The Steelers were over-matched in the Wild Card Game without an imaginative game plan. In the end, the black and gold succumbed to the Chiefs by a score of 42-21. BTSC’s Jeff Hartman, Dave Schofield and Bryan Anthony Davis recap all of the action of the Steelers season-ending loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.
