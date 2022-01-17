2022 NFL Draft Order: Steelers set at No. 20 pick after Wild Card loss

The NFL‘s first ever 17 game season has come to a close and the first round of the postseason has almost concluded with the Wild Card Monday Night Football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Los Angeles Rams being all that remains. With 18 team being eliminated from contention the previous week, and another five falling in the postseason, the 2022 NFL draft order is beginning to take shape.

At this time, the first 22 spots of April draft are now set as the loser of Monday night’s Wild Card game will draft in the 23rd position based on their 2021 regular season record. The Dallas Cowboys, who were defeated by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, will end up with the 24th pick.

Obviously, teams who are still competing in the playoffs won’t be listed until they are eliminated. Since the Pittsburgh Steelers’ season ended on Sunday night after losing to the Kansas City Chiefs, they have settled into the 20th pick in Round 1.

Here is the current 2022 NFL Draft order with only one game remaining in the Wild Card round of the playoffs:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (3-14)

2. Detroit Lions (3-13-1)

3. Houston Texans (4-13)

4. New York Jets (4-13)

5. New York Giants (4-13)

6. Carolina Panthers (5-12)

7. New York Giants (via Chicago Bears, 6-11)

8. Atlanta Falcons (7-10)

9. Denver Broncos (7-10)

10. New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks, 7-10)

11. Washington Football Team (7-10)

12. Minnesota Vikings (8-9)

13. Cleveland Browns (8-9)

14. Baltimore Ravens (8-9)

15. Philadelphia Eagles (via Miami Dolphins, 9-8)

16. Philadelphia Eagles (via Indianapolis Colts, 9-8)

17. Los Angeles Chargers (9-8)

18. New Orleans Saints (9-8)

19. Philadelphia Eagles (9-8)

20. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-7-1)

21. New England Patriots (10-7)

22. Las Vegas Raiders (10-7)

*The 23rd pick will be determined after the final Wild Card game is played on Monday night.

Be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Pittsburgh Steelers as they prepare for a busy offseason.