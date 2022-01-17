The Pittsburgh Steelers rollover cap space in preparation for a crazy 2022 offseason

The upcoming offseason for the Pittsburgh Steelers can best be described as a dive into the unknown. Sure, preparing for a quarterback not named Ben Roethlisberger for the first time since 2004 leaves a lot of uncertainty, but there are far more glaring issues than just at the quarterback position.

What will become of the coordinators?

Will Kevin Colbert step down as General Manager (GM) after the 2022 NFL Draft?

What will become of the myriad of free agents on the Steelers’ current roster?

All those factors, and more, will make this upcoming offseason a journey into uncharted waters for the black and gold faithful. One thing to keep an eye on throughout this trip is the Steelers’ salary cap space once the 2022 NFL season officially begins on March 16th.

As of Monday, NFL teams rolled over unused cap space into their 2022 cap number, and for the Steelers this number is significant. When you look at all the positions which will need to be addressed, they will need every dollar to help rebuild, and revamp, their roster.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the rollover totals from the 2021 cap has the Steelers with the 7th highest rollover amount of all 32 teams.

NFL teams recently declared unused 2021 cap space rollover amounts (below).



After the playoffs, the NFL will audit incentives, bonuses, etc by team. That figure will be added/subtracted to the number below.



The sum + the 2022 Salary Cap = each team's 2022 adjusted cap number. pic.twitter.com/BMThnJyLpa — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 17, 2022

Since the image above doesn’t show the Steelers’ number, here are the top teams, as it pertains to rollover amounts heading into the 2022 season:

Jacksonville Jaguars: $25M

Philadelphia Eagles: $16M

Denver Broncos: $11M

Cleveland Browns: $10M

Seattle Seahawks: $10M

Los Angeles Chargers: $9M

Pittsburgh Steelers: $7,758,586

It is typically now when fans want to have a good grasp on how much money the Steelers will have available to them when the new league year begins in March, but it is important to note the above figure over $7M can change. Incentives, bonuses, etc. will be taken out of that figure. However, since the Steelers don’t put a lot of incentives in their contracts, the number shouldn’t change too much.

It was estimated the Steelers would have roughly $43 million dollars in cap space, but that number was with a $9 million dollar rollover amount. Therefore, that number would be close to $41 million if the above numbers are accurate. Either way, the Steelers will have some cap space to utilize, and that number can continue to increase with moves being made. For instance, the team could save $7.834 million if they cut linebacker Joe Schobert this offseason, and that would only be a $1.888 million dead money hit to their 2022 cap number.

A lot to be deciphered here as the Steelers now head into a tumultuous offseason. Either way, be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they prepare it all in 2022.