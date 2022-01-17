 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Thank you Big Ben! A Pittsburgh Steelers fan open thread in honor of No. 7 and his great career

With Ben Roethlisberger’s career over, we use this space to say thank you to the man we have called our team’s QB since 2004.

By Jeff.Hartman
/ new
Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

With the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the AFC Playoffs now in the books, it puts an official end to the career of Ben Roethlisberger. As the Steelers now prepare for life without No. 7 at the helm, it is important to pay homage to the career which started in 2004 and 15 straight wins, and provided a myriad of memories for the rabid Steelers fan base.

After the game many took to social media to thank Roethlisberger for his career, and that is why this open thread was created. Did Roethlisberger have his struggles? No doubt about it. Was he always a model citizen? We know better. But of this thread, I ask we all keep it positive. Regardless of whether you soured on Roethlisberger at some point in his career is irrelevant. This is for sharing memorable moments and memories of No. 7 as we wish him well in what Chuck Noll called “his life’s work”.

Before we get to the open thread, here are some of what teammates, former players, players around the NFL, and fans were saying about Roethlisberger on social media following the game Sunday night.

With all that said, now is the time for you, the BTSC faithful, to head into the comment section and share you favorite Ben Roethlisberger memories and thanks! It doesn’t have to be poetic, but let’s just enjoy the fact Steelers fans have enjoyed a Hall of Fame quarterback for the last 18 seasons.

As always, keep it respectful, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout this offseason.

More From Behind the Steel Curtain

Loading comments...