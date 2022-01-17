Thank you Big Ben! A Pittsburgh Steelers fan open thread in honor of No. 7 and his great career

With the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-21 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Wild Card round of the AFC Playoffs now in the books, it puts an official end to the career of Ben Roethlisberger. As the Steelers now prepare for life without No. 7 at the helm, it is important to pay homage to the career which started in 2004 and 15 straight wins, and provided a myriad of memories for the rabid Steelers fan base.

After the game many took to social media to thank Roethlisberger for his career, and that is why this open thread was created. Did Roethlisberger have his struggles? No doubt about it. Was he always a model citizen? We know better. But of this thread, I ask we all keep it positive. Regardless of whether you soured on Roethlisberger at some point in his career is irrelevant. This is for sharing memorable moments and memories of No. 7 as we wish him well in what Chuck Noll called “his life’s work”.

Before we get to the open thread, here are some of what teammates, former players, players around the NFL, and fans were saying about Roethlisberger on social media following the game Sunday night.

Thank you, Ben.



From the bottom of my heart, thank you. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) January 17, 2022

Congrats Big Ben. Legend. Generational. — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 17, 2022

I think all #Steelers fans are now feeling reflective and full of gratitude for Ben Roethlisberger on his Hall of Fame playing career.. 3 Super Bowl appearances, 2 Super Bowl wins and several plays and memories that will last a lifetime.. — Bob Pompeani (@KDPomp) January 17, 2022

#SteelerNationUK thank @_BigBen7 for 18 years of his service that we have had the pleasure of enjoying #SNUProud pic.twitter.com/8Ml0eNx0ev — Gordon Dedman (@SteelUK) January 17, 2022

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger walks off the field with senior conditioning coordinator Garrett Giemont after losing to the Chiefs Sunday. pic.twitter.com/6Vz8yoybEa — Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) January 17, 2022

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger heads off the field for the final time after losing to the Chiefs Sunday. pic.twitter.com/peO6RJHEuB — Matt Freed (@mattfreedpghpg) January 17, 2022

It’s hard to put into words the amount of gratitude I’ve felt in the last few weeks. I’ve been preparing for the moment I got to start in my first NFL playoff game my entire life, but never did I imagine it would be with a future Hall of Famer like Ben Roethlisberger. #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/8QcIKtWzYB — John Leglue (@theJohnLeglue) January 17, 2022

With all that said, now is the time for you, the BTSC faithful, to head into the comment section and share you favorite Ben Roethlisberger memories and thanks! It doesn’t have to be poetic, but let’s just enjoy the fact Steelers fans have enjoyed a Hall of Fame quarterback for the last 18 seasons.

As always, keep it respectful, and be sure to stay tuned to BTSC for the latest news and notes surrounding the Steelers as they press on throughout this offseason.