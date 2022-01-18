Steelers Podcast: The Steelers quick and painful postseason ends. How are you doing with it?

The Steelers were bounced in a harsh manner. Has reality set in with Steeler Nation? In this show, Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White break down all things Steelers! Join the veteran trio as they analyze all things black-and-gold.

Check out the rundown of the show

News and Notes

Coping with the Steelers’ loss to Kansas City

and MUCH MORE!

If you missed the live show, be sure to check out all episodes on the following platforms:

Apple Users: CLICK HERE

Spotify: CLICK HERE

Google Play: CLICK HERE

If you’re old-school and just want the audio, you can listen to it in the player below.